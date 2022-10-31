Odisha bars devotees at Dhabalaeswar shrine accessed by hanging bridge

The Odisha government on Monday temporarily barred devotees from the Dhabalaeswar temple located on an island in the Mahanadi river following the collapse of the Morbi cable bridge in Gujarat. The temple was accessed by devouts either using boats or the 245-metre-long suspension bridge.

The order prohibiting access to the temple was issued on Monday evening, hours after the district administration initially restricted the number of people who could use the suspension bridge at a time. It later decided to shut down the suspension bridge to carry out repairs. “Over 40 to 50,000 devotees came to the Dhabalaeswar temple every day. It is impossible to ferry them all by boat. So no devotees will be allowed to visit Dhabeleswar until further notice,” Athagarh sub collector Hemant Swain said

Officials said a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code have been issued to restrict access to the temple.

“We intend to carry out the repair work of the hanging bridge, Swain said.

Last month, the Rayagada district administration also closed a hanging bridge over Nagabali river for safety reasons.

The order was issued following complaints that people going to the Maa Majhighariani temple also stepped into the river - many also jumped off the bridge - and were drowned. Local officials estimate that 27 people died in the river in the last five years.