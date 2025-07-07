Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Odisha boys booked for making reels while lying on railway tracks

PTI |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 01:00 PM IST

The video, shot between Purnapani and Jharmunda railway stations, shows one of the boys lying on the concrete sleepers as a train approaches.

Two boys were booked for making a social media video lying on the railway tracks in Odisha's Bolangir district, officials said on Monday. The RPF filed the case after coming across the video on social media, they said.

The two boys, one 12 and another 15, were taken to the RPF post in Balangir along with their parents for legal action, officials said.(iStockphoto/Representational Image)
The two boys, one 12 and another 15, were taken to the RPF post in Balangir along with their parents for legal action, officials said.(iStockphoto/Representational Image)

Investigation found that the video, in which one of the boys was seen lying on the concrete sleepers with a train approaching, was shot between Purnapani and Jharmunda railway stations, they added.

The two boys, one 12 and another 15, were taken to the RPF post in Odisha's Balangir along with their parents for legal action, officials said.

A case was registered under sections 153, 145(b), and 147 of the Railways Act, they said, noting that further legal proceedings were underway in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

The local police and the villagers assisted the RPF in identifying the two boys who live near the Purnapani station. While the 12-year-old appeared in the video, the elder boy shot it on his mobile phone and uploaded it as a reel.

The East Coast Railway appealed to parents and teachers to counsel children against such reckless acts.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha boys booked for making reels while lying on railway tracks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On