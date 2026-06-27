Odisha brings back 62 migrant workers after Tamil Nadu gas leak

The Odisha government on Saturday brought back 62 Odia migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, a week after the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district claimed 12 workers’ lives, even as five others remain on ventilator support across hospitals in Chennai.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the evacuation was part of the government’s efforts to bring home workers. (PTI)

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The workers arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station from Chennai with the state government making arrangements for food, drinking water, medical check-ups, rest and onward transportation.

Of the returnees, 58 are from Keonjhar district while others belong to Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal.

The evacuation follows the June 21 ammonia gas leak incident at the St Peter and Paul Sea Foods Exports Company in Tiruvallur district near Chennai.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the evacuation was part of the government’s efforts to bring home workers.

Also Read: Several hospitalised after suspected ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur

“On Friday, 62 Odia migrant workers boarded a train from Chennai. They reached Bhubaneswar safely Saturday morning. All necessary arrangements, including food, drinking water, health check-ups and transport, had been made in advance,” Tripathy said.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those who returned are 35 women workers, all from Keonjhar district. The remaining 27 are men, including 23 from Keonjhar and one each from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. They have been transported to their native places in special buses arranged by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who returned are 35 women workers, all from Keonjhar district. The remaining 27 are men, including 23 from Keonjhar and one each from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. They have been transported to their native places in special buses arranged by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Tripathy, 12 workers from Odisha have died so far, while five others remain in critical condition and are on ventilator support at Vels Hospital, Sri Venkateswara Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Tripathy, 12 workers from Odisha have died so far, while five others remain in critical condition and are on ventilator support at Vels Hospital, Sri Venkateswara Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tripathy said the Odisha Labour Department, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu government and the local district administration, is monitoring the condition of the injured workers daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tripathy said the Odisha Labour Department, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu government and the local district administration, is monitoring the condition of the injured workers daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the wake of the tragedy, the Odisha government announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family of each deceased worker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the wake of the tragedy, the Odisha government announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family of each deceased worker. {{/usCountry}}

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