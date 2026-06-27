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Odisha brings back 62 migrant workers after Tamil Nadu gas leak

Of the returnees, 58 are from Keonjhar district while others belong to Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 07:33 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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The Odisha government on Saturday brought back 62 Odia migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, a week after the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district claimed 12 workers’ lives, even as five others remain on ventilator support across hospitals in Chennai.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the evacuation was part of the government’s efforts to bring home workers. (PTI)

The workers arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station from Chennai with the state government making arrangements for food, drinking water, medical check-ups, rest and onward transportation.

Of the returnees, 58 are from Keonjhar district while others belong to Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal.

The evacuation follows the June 21 ammonia gas leak incident at the St Peter and Paul Sea Foods Exports Company in Tiruvallur district near Chennai.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the evacuation was part of the government’s efforts to bring home workers.

Also Read: Several hospitalised after suspected ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur

“On Friday, 62 Odia migrant workers boarded a train from Chennai. They reached Bhubaneswar safely Saturday morning. All necessary arrangements, including food, drinking water, health check-ups and transport, had been made in advance,” Tripathy said.

 
evacuation ‪tamil nadu‬ odisha government tamil nadu
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