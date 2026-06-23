Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 9, all women

The toll in the ammonia gas leak tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district grew to nine, the state government said on Tuesday. The department said the affected individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation. (PTI)

According to a health department press release, the deceased, all women, were identified as Shibani, Jumani Juang, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parbavathi Juanga from Odisha, and Sita Hasda and Anjila Soren from Assam.

“As of June 23, 9 fatalities were reported”, the release said.

The department said the affected individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort and varying degrees of respiratory distress.

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“The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the competent authorities,” the government said.

A chemical leak occurred during routine industrial operations on June 21 at a private seafood processing and exports unit at Kannigaipair-Manjungarai area near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

According to the health department officials, 80 individuals have been affected by the incident, of these 69 are under treatment while 2 individuals were discharged.

The health department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay ordered an inspection by a three-member committee comprising the director of Industrial Safety and Health, the member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the additional director of Public Health to submit an preliminary report within 24 hours.

The final report is expected on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.