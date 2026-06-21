7 dead, several hospitalised after suspected ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

Seven people, all women, have been reported killed while several are hospitalised due to an alleged ammonia gas leak in a shrimp processing facility Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, reported PTI. Medical personnel transport victims to an ambulance after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai village of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

An ammonia gas leak was reported first on Sunday afternoon at the St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, with preliminary reports indicating that more than 20 people were affected by the incident, PTI reported.

A total of 67 workers affected by the gas leak were rushed to nearby hospitals, Tiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.

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Of them, 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital, while 21 were taken to Venkateshwara Hospital for treatment. Nine patients in critical condition were later shifted by ambulance to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care, she added.