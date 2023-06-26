Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 killed in Odisha after two buses collided head on, CM expresses grief

Jun 26, 2023 08:21 AM IST

District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," Dibya Jyoti Parida said while talking to the reporters.

More details are awaited.

