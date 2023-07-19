Odisha being neglected, not getting support from Centre, says Patnaik

Odisha is not getting the kind of support from the Centre that it should have in a system of cooperative federalism, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday, as he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of constantly neglecting the eastern state in transfer of central funds.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that several national highway projects in the state are being neglected by the Centre (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patnaik, who is also the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, said though Odisha featured among the five states that witnessed sharpest decline in multidimensional poverty as per the NITI Aayog report released on Monday, “it is not getting the required support from the Modi government”.

He was addressing BJD lawmakers ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 20.

“As per NITI Aayog, multidimensional poverty in rural areas has declined from 32.64% in 2015-16 to 17.72% in 2019-20 and we are right on track to achieve all our goals,” Patnaik said. “However, the PM Awas Yojana was blocked for four years by not opening Awas Plus portal. After repeated requests, we received sanctions only for 8 lakh [800,000] houses, when the actual requirement is 15 lakh [1.5 million]. The elimination of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and the closure of extra 5kg rice are an attack on the poor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister further said that several national highway projects in the state are being neglected by the Centre. “Many [NH projects] are announced, but no actual work done. Several NHs are running behind schedule. Six districts of state are yet to get railway network while there is no progress in coastal highway yet,” he told the party MPs. “There are also issues of banking, mobile and digital connectivity.”

Despite repeated requests, Patnaik said, 18% GST has not been removed from Kendu leaves.

“Odisha is facing constant neglect in transfer of state share and central funds. Farmers are also not getting Fasal Bima (crop insurance scheme) benefits. Issues like non-evacuation of surplus par-boiled rice by FCI [Food Corporation of India], non-payment of dues, non-implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for MSP [minimum support price], irregular supply of fertilizers are some major issues,” he pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Women’s reservation in the legislative set up of the country is a much talked about issue, which the Centre has forgotten. There are several tribal communities who face immense difficulties for not being included in ST list. There are also issues of inclusion of Ho, Mundari and Bhumij languages in the 8th schedule [of Constitution], which should be taken up,” the chief minister added.

Patnaik said his government has unleashed all its energies for bringing “transformational changes” in Odisha.

“Powered by the 5T Initiative, the governance has ensured distinctly visible changes in shortest possible time in every sector. With the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, and 5T School Transformation in place, two major indicators of our development goals have received a huge boost,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the chief minister’s allegations, the BJP termed them “factually incorrect” and said Odisha has received maximum central funds in the last nine years of the NDA rule. “The allegations raised by the chief minister are factually incorrect. Odisha has received maximum central funds in the last nine years of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) rule,” said BJP state general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“BJD government is trying to appropriate the centrally sponsored schemes like the PM Awas Yojana by fixing its ‘Biju Pucca Ghar’ logo prominently. BJD leaders have been collecting money from beneficiaries of the housing scheme before issuing work orders,” added Harichandan.

“The Modi government has been consistently increasing the MSP of all foodgrains, including paddy, to increase farmers’ income. Since paddy procurement under the price support system in Odisha is controlled by rice millers, the farmers are not getting the MSP. The BJD had promised to provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 to farmers to buy agricultural inputs for kharif and rabi crops. But just after returning to power, it reduced the amount to ₹4,000,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON