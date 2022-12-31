Odisha: CID collect ashes of cremated Russian nationals

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team investigating the mysterious death of two Russian nationals, including multi-millionaire Pavel Antov on Saturday collected ashes from the cremation ground in Rayagada town where their last rites were performed.

As per the crime branch, they received the no objection certificate (NOC) from the family members of both the deceased through the consulate in Kolkata and proceeded for the last rites.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov on Thursday informed that their last rites were performed ritually without any issues after a debate erupted over their last rites which were allegedly performed in a hurry and not with Russian traditions.

CID took over the case and is probing the recent deaths of two Russian tourists in the state after the state police ruled out any foul play. Two CID teams are constituted to investigate the matter.

A CID team consisting of forensic experts seized the burnt remnants of both Antov and his friend Bidenov from the cremation ground and checked the two rooms at the hotel where they stayed last week.

“We also obtained the list of guests who stayed in the hotel between December 1 and 27. The list of hotel staff has also been obtained,” said Saroj Mahanta, Dy SP, CID.

CID earlier visited the Rayagada hospital and interrogated four doctors who conducted post-mortems on Antov and Bidenov.

Four Russian nationals had come to Rayagada and checked into Sai International hotel on December 21. On December 22, Vladimir Bidenov, a 61-year-old tourist allegedly died of cardiac arrest and on December 24 Russian lawmaker and industrialist Pavel Antov allegedly fell to death from the second floor of a hotel in Rayagada.

Antov arrived in Rayagada on December 21 with Bidenov and a Russian couple, Mikhail Turov and Natalia Panasenko.

Amid the incident, CID detained and interrogated Turov and his wife Panasenko and recorded their statement with the assistance of an interpreter and of tourist guide Jitender Singh.

During interrogation, it was found that all four arrived in Bhubaneswar on December 19 and stayed in a hotel. On December 20 morning, they went to Daringibadi along with the tourist guide where they stayed in the Eco-retreat cottage and arrived at Rayagada on December 21 afternoon.

On Wednesday the police informed that after the reports of the ‘unnatural’ death, the post-mortem report of the deceased ruled out any foul play.

Antov’s post-mortem report said he died due to a rupture of the left lung, liver and spleen, leading to haemorrhagic shock. Bidenov’s post-mortem report said that his death was caused by a cardio-respiratory failure triggered by a “cardiogenic cause”. HT has seen both post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the government railway police (GRP) in Bhubaneswar on Saturday picked up a Russian citizen while he was demonstrating in front of the railway station. The Russian citizen identified as Andrew Glagolev held a placard and protested the Russia-Ukraine war.