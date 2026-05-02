Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results out today, over 5.6 lakh students appeared for exam
Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Odisha's education minister said that the results of the Class 12 examination will be released by the third week of May.
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The result for Class 10 exams of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will be released on Saturday, May 2, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. ...Read More
Odisha's minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond said that once results will be out, the certificates will be issued in Odia language besides English.
"The board has taken all initiatives for the smooth publication of the result. This year, the students will get their certificate in Odia, in addition to English," he said.
The Class 10 exams for Odisha's state board were conducted from February 19 to March 2 this year and were held in a single shift, starting from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
This year, over 5.61 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3,082 centres.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 May 2026 09:29:01 am
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: A look at last year's results
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, the Odisha Class 10th results was declared on May 3, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 94.93%. A total of 5.02 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 4.84 lakh students passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 09:04:40 am
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: All the candidates who appeared for Odisha Board's class 10 exams can follow the steps given below to check their marksheets, once the results are out-
1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in.
2. Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 08:43:26 am
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When were Class 10 exams for Odisha board held
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The exams for class 10 of Odisha's state board were held from February 19 to March 2 this year. The exams were conducted in a single shift, starting from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 08:29:04 am
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How many students appeared for class 10 exams
Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: This year, over 5.61 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3,082 centres.