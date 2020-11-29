e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha CM expels MLA from BJD for “anti-people” activities

Odisha CM expels MLA from BJD for “anti-people” activities

The party action against MLA Panigrahi came after the anti-corruption vigilance wing established his alleged association with suspended Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) and his son.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Arabinda Mahapatra)
         

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the regional party on charge of “anti- people” activities.

An official release issued by the BJD said: “Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti- people activities.” The three-time MLA and a former minister, is the first leader in the regional party who has been expelled on charge of “anti-people” activities, though many members in the past were removed from the BJD on “anti-party” charges.

Though the BJD’s official order signed by its general secretary (Media Affair) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj mentioned Panigrahi’s “anti-people” activities, it was not clarified the nature of the offence he allegedly indulged in.

Also Read | ‘Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested’: Vigilance officials

The party action against Panigrahi came after the anti-corruption vigilance wing established his alleged association with suspended Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.

The father-son duo has been arrested and sent to jail on charge of amassing huge properties in a disproportionate asset case. Panigrahi had allegedly helped Pathak’s son Akash in a job fraud.

Pathak’s son has also been accused of cheating youths from Ganjam district by luring them with jobs in a reputed company. Panigrahi allegedly helped Akash in the cheating incidents, sources in the vigilance said.

Panigrahi was not immediately available for comment.

tags
top news
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In