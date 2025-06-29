Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi suspends two top cops after Jagannath Yatra stampede: ‘I seek forgiveness’

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered the suspension of Puri DCP Bishnu Charan Pati and Police Commandant Ajay Padhi, following a stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra, which left at least three people dead. Devotees participate in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.(File photo/ANI)

The stampede occurred at 4 am early Sunday, when several devotees were waiting near the Gundicha Temple for the unveiling of the three deities on the chariots.

Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences over the mishap and said the incident unfolded because of the 'jostling and chaos.'

"Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," Majhi said in a post on X.

The chief minister also ordered the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal. He further said that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said an investigation has been initiated into the Sunday morning stampede, which took place near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

The annual yatra, which commenced on Friday, attracted more devotees this year than in previous years, according to news agency PTI.

The chaos erupted after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities.

During the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra - to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple.