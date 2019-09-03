Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces relief for those affected in Puri

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:54 IST

Amid growing discontent over the demolition of mutts and commercial establishments within 75 metre radial distance of the boundary wall of 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri town, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a relief and rehabilitation package for the affected persons and institutions.

Since August 27, the Puri district administration has been removing all the structures within 75 metre radius of the temple to ensure safety and security of the 12th century shrine, based on the recommendations of a committee led by retired judge of Orissa High Court BP Das.

Announcing the relief package, Patnaik said anyone whose house has been razed would get an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 for transportation and allied expenses. A monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 as rent will be given till the families get a house or land. Families who have lost their homes can opt for a one-time assistance of Rs 30 lakh, or a 520 square feet house at the proposed rehabilitation colony.

