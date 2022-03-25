Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha cop shoots himself with service revolver in Ganjam, dies
india news

Odisha cop shoots himself with service revolver in Ganjam, dies

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said the inspector was suffering from depression for the past few weeks and could have shot himself for that reason.
A 40-year-old inspector of a police station in Ganjam district of Odisha died after he shot himself with his service revolver on Friday afternoon. (SOURCED.)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

A 40-year-old inspector of a police station in Ganjam district of Odisha died after he shot himself with his service revolver on Friday afternoon.

Police officials in Ganjam said the inspector-in-charge of Gangapur police station of the district, died after he fired two rounds at his stomach while he was in his official residence on Friday afternoon. He used to live with his mother in the police quarters.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said the inspector was suffering from depression for the past few weeks and could have shot himself for that reason.

“He seemed mentally disturbed over something. This afternoon he left for his residence for lunch. But moments later, the staff at the police station heard two gunshots. The police official was found lying in a pool of blood. He had joined the Gangapur police station four months ago. He was taken to the Aska community health centre soon after the incident, where he was declared dead by the doctors,” said Rai.

The SP said the circumstances under which the cop died is being probed. The police officer was very sincere and efficient.

The officer’s wife also works as a police inspector in Nabarangpur district. He has two sons who live with his wife.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP