Odisha cop shoots himself with service revolver in Ganjam, dies

A 40-year-old inspector of a police station in Ganjam district of Odisha died after he shot himself with his service revolver on Friday afternoon.

Police officials in Ganjam said the inspector-in-charge of Gangapur police station of the district, died after he fired two rounds at his stomach while he was in his official residence on Friday afternoon. He used to live with his mother in the police quarters.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said the inspector was suffering from depression for the past few weeks and could have shot himself for that reason.

“He seemed mentally disturbed over something. This afternoon he left for his residence for lunch. But moments later, the staff at the police station heard two gunshots. The police official was found lying in a pool of blood. He had joined the Gangapur police station four months ago. He was taken to the Aska community health centre soon after the incident, where he was declared dead by the doctors,” said Rai.

The SP said the circumstances under which the cop died is being probed. The police officer was very sincere and efficient.

The officer’s wife also works as a police inspector in Nabarangpur district. He has two sons who live with his wife.

