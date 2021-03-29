Odisha cop suspended for making pregnant woman walk for 3km

A woman police officer in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has been suspended on charges of making a pregnant woman walk for 3km during helmet-checking.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) Smith Parmar suspended Sarat police station in-charge Rina Baksala on Sunday.

Police said one Bikram Baruli was riding a motorcycle with his wife, who is eight months’ pregnant, on Sunday when Baksala stopped him and fined him for not wearing a helmet. Baruli said he would pay the penalty online, but the officer forced him and his wife to walk with the motorcycle to the Sarat police station.

Also Read | Odisha RTI activist, BJP leader critical after bomb attack

The woman developed complications due to the 3km walk in the heat. The couple then lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional police officer.

The Mayurbhanj SP said Baksala has been suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and a departmental probe will also be initiated against her.