Odisha cops seize 2 cr from engineer’s house in second such incident in 10 days

Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Ten days after Odisha vigilance sleuths seized a record 1.39 crore in cash from the houses of an engineer in the state’s rural development department, the cops on Thursday confiscated another 2 crore in cash from the residence of another engineer working in the minor irrigation department in Ganjam district.

Director of vigilance, YK Jethwa said his officials seized 2 crore in cash, the highest ever seizure in Odisha, from the apartment of an assistant engineer working with the Minor Irrigation Department during a raid at his residence on Thursday.

Jethwa said following a search at the flat of assistant engineer Kartikeswar Roul and his second wife Kalpana Pradhan at an apartment block in Bhubaneswar, the sleuths recovered 2 crore from his possession.

The Odisha Vigilance deployed a counting machine to count the record amount of cash recovered. Also, 580 grams of gold including 20 gold biscuits were recovered during the raid at the engineer’s house.

On March 28, the vigilance officials had seized 1.39 crore cash from the house of Ashis Kumar Dash, a superintending engineer of the rural development department in Malkangiri district. Besides 1.39 crore in cash, the sleuths also found 1.2 kilograms of gold ornaments, including gold biscuits and coins and bank and insurance deposits of over 4 crore.

Dash was found to have deposited around 64 lakh on 16 occasions in an account in the name of his deceased mother-in-law between July 11, 2020 and March 25, 2022 in Axis Bank, Malkangiri branch. He was also operating one more account in SBI, Keonjhar in the name of his deceased mother-in-law. The engineer’s mother-in-law had died in October 2010.

