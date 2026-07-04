Odisha court convicts 14 women in 23-year-old couple humiliation case

An Odisha local court on June 26 convicted 14 women, including those who were minors at the time of the offence, and imposed ₹1,000 in compensation on each in connection with a 23-year-old case in which a couple from Jharsuguda district was allegedly stripped, garlanded with footwear and paraded through the village with their faces blackened. The court, instead of awarding a custodial sentence, directed each of the convicts to pay ₹1,000. (Representative Photo/iStock)

Senior civil judge (women’s court)-cum-judicial magistrate First Class (JMFC), Jharsuguda, Pratyusha Kiran, convicted the 14 women under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman), and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, instead of awarding a custodial sentence, directed each of the convicts to pay ₹1,000. The women, aged between their 30s and 70s, were present in court when the verdict was pronounced and are currently out on bail.

On March 28, 2003, in Laikera, the accused allegedly entered the house of the couple following an earlier dispute and assaulted them.

The victims were allegedly stripped, garlanded with footwear, had their faces blackened, and were forced to walk through the village in broad daylight. A complaint was lodged the same day, following which Laikera police registered a first information report (FIR) on March 30, 2003.

Police said all the accused, including some who were minors at the time of the incident, were held on April 5, 2003, but were released on bail within hours by the then inspector-in-charge of Laikera police station.

Also Read:Odisha lands largest-ever FDI as Adani-IHC JV signs ₹1 lakh cr aluminium project

Although the police filed the charge sheet on July 17, 2003, charges were framed only on November 15, 2025, resulting in a delay of more than 22 years before the trial could begin. The trial commenced nearly seven months ago.

Usharani Majhi, assistant director (prosecution), Jharsuguda, who monitored the case, said the investigation had been completed on time and attributed the prolonged delay to the framing of charges.

“The investigation was completed on time. The delay occurred after the filing of the chargesheet and before the commencement of the trial. Framing of charges lies within the jurisdiction of the court,” she said.

Jharsuguda superintendent of police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said the conviction underscored the importance of a fair and evidence-based investigation.

“Even after more than two decades, the criminal justice system has ensured accountability. The conviction reflects the importance of a fair, impartial, and evidence-based investigation,” SP said.