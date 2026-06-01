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Odisha: Daily wager dies after 'torture' in police custody, probe ordered

Odisha: Daily wager dies after 'torture' in police custody, probe ordered

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, A 32-year-old daily wage labourer died after allegedly being tortured in police custody in Odisha's Ganjam district, with the DGP ordering a high-level probe into the matter.

Odisha: Daily wager dies after 'torture' in police custody, probe ordered

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Sahu, a resident of Subalaya village in Kabisuryanagar police station area. He was picked up by the police on May 25.

Sahu was declared dead on arrival by doctors of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur on Sunday night, police said.

"He was mercilessly beaten up by the police... There are injury marks on his body. There are also blisters on the body as police poured hot water on him," his wife Mamajin Pardhan alleged.

He was first rushed to Kabisuryanagar Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, she added.

Director General of Police YB Khurania has ordered an investigation into the alleged incident by the Human Rights Protection Cell , the state police headquarters said in a statement.

The second alleged incident took place in Barang police station in Cuttack district on May 24 when a man was allegedly beaten up and left critically injured by the law enforcers.

The inspector-in-charge of Barang police station has been transferred while probe in underway on the allegations of the family, police said.

Opposition BJD, in a statement, alleged that at least nine custodial deaths have taken place in the state in 2025-26 till March 15 this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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