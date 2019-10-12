e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Odisha education officer suspended for eating chicken as part of midday meal

Sundargarh district collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan suspended Binay Prakash Soy, Block Education Officer of the Bonai block for having a non-vegetarian chicken meal while the students were having simple vegetarian fare in the midday meal programme. The photograph showing a squatting Soy having chicken has gone viral on social media.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:40 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A viral video of the lunch showed the officer having rice, dal, chicken, salad and curry while the students were served only vegetarian meals. (Image used for representation).
A viral video of the lunch showed the officer having rice, dal, chicken, salad and curry while the students were served only vegetarian meals. (Image used for representation).(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A school official in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district was suspended on Friday evening after a photograph of him eating chicken inside a school during lunch hour with students who were served rice and dal as part of their midday meal went viral.

Sundargarh district collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan suspended Binay Prakash Soy, Block Education Officer of the Bonai block for having a non-vegetarian chicken meal while the students were having simple vegetarian fare in the midday meal programme. The photograph showing a squatting Soy having chicken has gone viral on social media.

Officials said on October 3, Soy had visited the Tilaemala Primary School in Bonai block for inspection. During his visit, to check the quality of midday meal served to the children, Soy along with the school’s principal Trupti Chandra Kisan had lunch with the students.

Following this, the district administration sprung into action and suspended the BEO. According to a report, Soy was on a visit to the Tilaemala primary school for inspection. He and the school authorities were served chicken while the students had their regular rice-dal MDM lunch.

A viral video of the lunch showed Soy having rice, dal, chicken, salad and curry while the students were served only vegetarian meals.

Soy, however, refuted the allegations saying it was not chicken curry but bitter-gourd fry which a teacher of the school had brought in her lunch box.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:40 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News