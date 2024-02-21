Odisha: Expelled BJD MLA and ex-minister Pradeep Panigrahy joins BJP

Bhubaneshwar: Expelled Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said. Panigrahy, 60, joined the party in the presence of Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders (HT Photo)



“With permission from central BJP leadership, I have joined the party,” he said. He expressed that there has been considerable development in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is also time for change in Odisha.

“Time has come to rise above regionalism to nationalism. PM’s vision of a strong economy, peace indicator and works done by him have infused faith among people and time is ripe for a change in Odisha to throw corrupt government in the state here to save democracy,” Panigrahi said adding that the BJP is working towards Odisha first and Odia first principle.

Panigrahy claimed that the Central government has been sanctioning funds for the all-round development of Odisha which is being hijacked by the ruling BJD.

A three-time lawmaker from Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Panigrahy had earlier served as a higher education minister in the state government.

Known for his organisational skills, Panigrahy is expected to shore up the prospects of the party in the Ganjam district, where the BJP is weak.

Panigrahy was expelled from the party in November 2020 for alleged anti-people activities and later arrested by state CID in an alleged cybercrime case. The Enforcement Directorate has also lodged a case against him over money laundering allegations.