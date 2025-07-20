Odisha girl, who was set afire, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi; Hunt on for accused

A day after a 15-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri district was set afire by three unknown miscreants, authorities in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she was being treated, airlifted her to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced treatment. Medical staff brings the 15-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after three miscreants set her ablaze in Odisha's Puri district, to be airlifted to Delhi, in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the girl was airlifted to New Delhi Sunday afternoon by air ambulance as her condition is stable.

“The next 48 hours are critical for the teenager. A team of medical officers is accompanying her during the air transfer, and arrangements have been made at AIIMS Delhi for immediate specialised treatment,” he said.

The Odisha government has announced it will bear all expenses for her treatment. The decision to transfer her to Delhi reportedly came following mounting pressure from opposition parties demanding better medical intervention. The family members of the victim and doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar have accompanied her to Delhi in a special air ambulance.

The girl was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants on Saturday morning in Bayabar village under Balanga police limits. After getting first aid at a local hospital, she was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition, where she was placed on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the probe into the case continued on Sunday with Odisha director general of police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania asserting that a high-level investigation is underway.

“The investigation is at a sensitive stage. We are making all efforts to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Once we have confirmed findings, they will be shared with the public. Today, two specialised teams — the State Forensic Science Laboratory and the forensic and medicine team from AIIMS Bhubaneswar — conducted a detailed examination of the scene and collected physical evidence,” said Khurania. He added that some information has already been gathered and further leads are being pursued.

A senior police officer associated with the investigation said evidence such as a kerosene bottle and a matchbox that they had found from the spot, where the girl was rescued while burning, have matched with what they have found in the home of the victim.

“The case is baffling as the girl’s statement is incoherent. She is highly traumatised. Besides, we have not found any evidence of motorcycle tracks near the spot or have not found anyone who saw the three youths on motorcycle in the morning. Unless we find some CCTV evidence or something to that effect, it would be difficult to zero in on the accused. But a lot of people including the family members of the girl are being questioned,” the police officer said.

Taking to X, chief minister Mohan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “I am deeply saddened by the incident that took place in Balanga, Puri district. The victim has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for the best possible treatment. The state government will ensure all necessary facilities for her. I personally pray to Lord Jagannath for her speedy recovery,” Majhi posted.

Meanwhile, tension gripped Balanga as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers tried to barge into the police station demanding justice for the victim. The BJD workers also demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, holding her accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged police inaction in the case.