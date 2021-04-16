Odisha government forms committee to stop hoarding of Covid-19 medicines

The Odisha government on Friday constituted a state-level committee to stop hoarding and black marketing of medicines and other healthcare supplies essential for treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

The government's action came after noticing that the medicines and medical supplies meant for Covid-19 treatment were being stored and black marketed by some unscrupulous elements in the wake of resurgence of the disease in the state.

Additional DGP, CID Y K Jethwa has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

An officer not below the rank of joint secretary from the health department and drugs controller, Odisha are members of the panel.

District-level authorities shall monitor the position of availability of essential medical supplies and take such corrective action as deemed fit, a notification issued by the home department said.

The committee will also supervise district-wise position of availability of essential medical supplies and ensure that the officers conducting the raids, search and seizure get full cooperation from various agencies, especially police, wherever required, to prevent any hoarding and black marketing, the notification said.

Odisha is witnessing rise in coronavirus cases with every passing day.

According to the latest health updates, the eastern state reported 3,108 new coronavirus cases, taking the toll to 361,450.

A total of 952 Covid patients recovered in last 24 hours, while the total population cured so far stands at 343,522.

The state has recovery rate of 95.03 per cent.

Three persons died due to the virus Friday taking toll of casaulties to 1938.

There are 15,937 active cases in the state at present.

On vaccination front, Odisha administered jabs to 91,195 citizens Friday at 781 session sites.

Total 4,901,975 population has been inoculated so far in the state.