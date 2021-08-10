Odisha govt bars devotees from congregating at puja pandals during festive season

The Odisha government on Monday announced that all pujas during the upcoming festive season will be held without the congregation of devotees and with no more than 7 people, including organisers, priests and support staff present at the puja pandal at any given time despite a dip in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Congregations for celebration of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other festivals would not be allowed in public throughout the state. However, religious rituals in churches/ temples/ mosques/ places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of people with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols,” a notification from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said.

On Monday, the state reported 886 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a huge decline from the 12,852 cases reported in the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 in May. There have been 6601 deaths due to the viral disease so far in Odisha.

Last year too, the state government had not allowed any congregation at puja pandals.

The Odisha government said puja pandals would need to be covered on three sides while the 4th side would be covered in a way so as not to allow any public view of the idols. The size of the idols would be less than 4 feet and public address systems have been barred. There would be no immersion procession and the idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created by the local administration.

“The persons present at the Puja Pandal/Mandap would have to follow all Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, masks, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by the government. The citizens are allowed to observe the said pujas/ festivals in their premises without causing any congregation at any place and maintaining all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, etc. For conducting puja in puja pandals/mandaps, the organizers have to apply to and obtain necessary permission from the district magistrate or any other officer authorised by him/her,” the SRC guidelines said.

However, the state government allowed Ganesh Puja in educational institutions with participation of a limited number of students observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The state government has also allowed opening of temples and religious institutions in Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Koraput and Jajpur districts amid Covid-19 protocols. However, restrictions have been imposed on some of the famous Shiva shrines in anticipation of heavy congregation of devotees.

The Jagannath Temple will open for devotees on August 16. However, no decision has been taken on reopening of temples and religious sites in Bhubaneswar city. Devotees have to show Covid-19 vaccine double dose certificates or Covid-19 negative reports to gain entry into the temple.