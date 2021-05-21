Home / India News / Odisha govt declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
Several Covid-19 patients across the country were, of late, found to have contracted the potentially fatal infection.
PTI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:46 AM IST
On May 10, the Odisha government had announced the first case of mucormycosis.(HT_PRINT)

The Odisha government on Thursday declared mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds, as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the health and welfare department said in a statement.

On May 10, the Odisha government had announced that the first case of mucormycosis, commonly called 'black fungus', has been detected in the state.

A state-level task force committee was promptly constituted for early detection and management of such cases.

The panel has duly suggested a protocol for identification, treatment and follow up action.

It has also asked authorities concerned to generate awareness on the fungal disease.

