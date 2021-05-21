Odisha govt declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

The Odisha government on Thursday declared mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds, as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the health and welfare department said in a statement.

Several Covid-19 patients across the country were, of late, found to have contracted the potentially fatal infection.

On May 10, the Odisha government had announced that the first case of mucormycosis, commonly called 'black fungus', has been detected in the state.

A state-level task force committee was promptly constituted for early detection and management of such cases.

The panel has duly suggested a protocol for identification, treatment and follow up action.

It has also asked authorities concerned to generate awareness on the fungal disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON