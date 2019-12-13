Odisha govt gears up for renovation of historic Lingaraj Temple

india

After Puri’s Jagannath temple, the Naveen Patnaik government on Thursday announced a special package for the development and beautification of the 11th century Lingaraj Temple, the largest temple in Bhubaneswar.

After a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, officials said a 66-acre Ekamra Khetra Yojana has been launched as part of the beautification of Lingaraj Temple.

According to the scheme, nine projects including the renovation of historic water tanks, modern parking, Lingaraj Heritage Project, development of Kedar Gouri and Muketswara temple premises, e-auto programme and establishment of a heritage interpretation centre will be carried out. A park will be set up in front of Lingaraj Temple and vehicle movement in front of the temple will be banned.

Development of amenities for tourists will be the priority. While Bindusagar water tank will be cleaned with modern technologies, other historical tanks such as Kedargouri, Papanasini, Godabari, Kotitirtha, Ganga Jamuna and Debipadahara tanks will be renovated. This apart, security of the temple will be strengthened, the CMO release said.

The Lingaraj police station and Lingaraj Temple Trust Board office will be demolished to create more open area in front of the temple.

Making an emotional appeal to Bhubaneswar residents who are likely to lose their land to the on-going drive for development and beautification of the area surrounding the Lingaraj Temple, Patnaik requested them to make a sacrifice for the sake of the 1,000-year-old shrine’s security.

“I know some families are likely to be affected. But, their sacrifice is crucial to ensure the temple’s security. We should keep the temple protected for our future generations. You should feel like doing it as a Seva (service) to Lord Lingaraj and the sacred monument,” said Patnaik. “Our heritage is our pride and greatest identity. It is our duty to efficiently preserve our glorious heritage for which the state government has planned ‘Ekmara Kshetra’ development project over 66 acres.”