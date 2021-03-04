Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
As the OSCBC gears up to start survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha from May 1, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that the state administration already has the data on the number of people under OBC category.
Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
Meanwhile, after the state government's nod, the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) has decided to conduct the survey from May 1 to May 20 and release the findings on June 11 based on which the administration will take a decision on the ratio of reservation to be made for the OBCs.
Pradhan said the state government has access to its own SEBC list and also the Centre's OBC list, which can be used for providing appropriate reservations in the field of education.
The OBCs, who constitute above 50 per cent of the state's population, are deprived of the quota for decades, Pradhan said, adding that many states have implemented it. He claimed that there are more than 210 communities identified as SEBCs in Odisha.
Pradhan said the state government should go ahead with the available data and implement the reservation for the SEBC in public employment and educational institutions.
He said this is not a political issue, rather a mode of providing social justice and economic empowerment to a large population of people in the state.
The Union minister also alleged that the state government has also not implemented the 10 per cent reservation for economically poor people belonging to the general category.
Chairperson of OSCBC Raghunath Biswal on Monday held a meeting to assess the preparedness for undertaking the much- awaited survey. The final data of the survey is expected to be available on June 11, an official said.
However, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena replied back asking the Union Minister as to who constituted the OBC commission in the state. "Please do not indulge in politics on the OBC reservation issue." Jena said.
Senior BJD lawmaker S R Patnaik said the state government is committed to the welfare of the people under the OBC category. "The commission will soon start the survey and the findings will be known soon within 45 days. Let us wait for the completion of the survey," Patnaik said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to sit in opposition, says Imran Khan ahead of crucial trust vote
- Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises
- Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military leaders will have to match political vision behind theaterisation: CDS
- General Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces face greater challenges than any other military in the world and India urgently needs to bring about structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single day rise in nearly 5 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal assembly passes key bills on GST, regulatory reforms for investors
- The bills passed by the assembly are the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will abolish EVMs if SP comes to power in UP in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav launched a similar attack against EVMs during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing news clippings on malfunctioning of EVMs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index
- Launched in 2018, the ranking has assumed importance over the years in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the ease of living along with the ease of doing business as a key policy priority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If specific term like love jihad used…’: Dushyant Chautala’s hint to BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudges Odisha to implement 27% OBC quota
- Odisha had announced 27% reservation for the OBC/SEBC category in government jobs in 2008 but later slashed it to 11.25% after it violated a Supreme Court cap of 50% on quota.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox