Odisha govt to overhaul 1982 marine fishing law with Aadhaar, tracking mandate

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved a new marine fishing law mandating transponders, Very High Frequency (VHF) radios and biometric Aadhaar identification for fishermen, while introducing stricter curbs on illegal and unregulated fishing. Officials said the four-decade-old law was limited in scope and inadequate to address emerging challenges, including coastal and national security.

The proposed Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026 will replace the 43-year-old Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and expand regulation to deep-sea fishing, coastal security and marine conservation.

The state cabinet, which met on Wednesday, approved the repeal of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and its replacement with the Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026.

Officials said the four-decade-old law was limited in scope and inadequate to address emerging challenges, including coastal and national security.

“The 1982 Act did not cover deep-sea fishing, marine resource conservation, coastal security, or the rising threat of foreign fishing vessels entering territorial waters without authorisation. The new Bill seeks to expand regulatory coverage to include deep-sea fishing operations and promoting mariculture activities such as marine cage culture, seaweed cultivation, and the deployment of artificial reefs for the rejuvenation of territorial waters,” chief secretary Anu Garg said, adding that the government has set a target of ₹25,000 crore in seafood exports by 2036.

Among the most significant additions in the new Bill is a set of mandatory safety and surveillance requirements. All fishing vessels will be required to carry transponders, VHF radio communication systems and VTMS. Fishermen will also be required to carry biometric or QR-coded Aadhaar identification to bolster individual safety at sea and broader coastal surveillance.

The Bill additionally mandates enhanced insurance coverage for those engaged in marine fishing.

The proposed Bill introduces new licensing requirements, fishing gear regulations and an outright prohibition on destructive fishing practices. It also contains specific protections for traditional fishers and strengthens the monitoring and enforcement framework for combating IUU fishing.

The Bill also envisages the modernisation of fishing harbours and fish landing centres along the Odisha coastline under a “smart green integrated infrastructure” framework.