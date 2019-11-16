e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Odisha govt withdraws Gandhi booklet for saying he died due to ‘accident’

The two-page booklet, published by the school and mass education department, would be corrected and redistributed among school children, said state education minister Sami Ranjan Dash.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:38 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Several intellectuals in the state, including Gandhians, also criticised the misrepresentation of facts over Gandhiji’s assassination.
Several intellectuals in the state, including Gandhians, also criticised the misrepresentation of facts over Gandhiji’s assassination.
         

A day after a controversy over a booklet on Mahatma Gandhi, which said the Father of Nation died due to accidental reasons, Odisha government said on Saturday the mistake was unintentional and announced its withdrawal.

The state’s minister for school and mass education Sami Ranjan Dash said in the assembly on Saturday that the government had no intention of presenting children with wrong information, create confusion or alter the sequence of events.

“It was unintentional. The state government has already withdrawn the booklet and served show-cause notice to two officials. Two officials have been suspended over their negligence,” said Dash.

Dash said the two-page booklet, published by the school and mass education department, would be corrected and redistributed among school children.

‘Ama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse)’ comprising the life history of Mahatma Gandhi with colourful photographs was distributed in all the 53,000-odd schools to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.

The assembly had witnessed furore on Friday over the booklet that purportedly said Mahatma Gandhi died due to accidental reasons on January 30, 1948. The opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had slammed chief minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Several intellectuals in the state, including Gandhians, also criticised the misrepresentation of facts over Gandhiji’s assassination.

“The inaccuracies are too glaring and would mislead the younger generations who would assume that Gandhiji died of some accident and was not murdered by a bigot like Nathuram Godse. It is a tremendous disrespect to the father of the nation when we are celebrating his 150th anniversary,” said activist Prafulla Samantra.

“The motive behind spreading this information is to hide from the children the fact that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Hindutva radical Nathuram Godse,” Samantra added.

The secretary of the Gandhi Memorial Library in Bargarh, Manoranjan Sahu, said the booklet has unsuccessfully tried to hide the truth.

“What does one mean by accident? Did Gandhiji die after tripping on the road? Everyone knows that he died from the bullets fired by Nathuram Godse,” said Sahu.

tags
top news
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opens for pooja, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opens for pooja, 5 women sent back by police
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Britain’s Prince Andrew has ‘no recollection’ of Jeffrey Epstein sex accuser
Britain’s Prince Andrew has ‘no recollection’ of Jeffrey Epstein sex accuser
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News