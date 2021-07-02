Odisha halts Covid vaccination amid dose shortage

The Odisha government on Friday halted Covid-19 vaccination in 17 of 30 districts amid a shortage of doses, even as 100,000 doses of Covishield arrived in the state.

Additional chief secretary of health and family welfare department PK Mohapatra said with just 114,000 doses of Covishield vaccines left, the state government has to curtail the vaccination programme. “Odisha needs at least 9 million doses in July to achieve its daily vaccination targets of 300,000 doses. However, the supply has been erratic,” he said.

Among the 17 districts where vaccination is being halted are four districts with high positivity rate - Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Kendrapara. On Thursday, vaccination was conducted in only 16 districts due to lack of doses.

The state is targeting completion the vaccination ahead of the imminent Covid-19 third wave.

Health and Family Welfare department officials said a consignment of 1 million Covishield vaccines are scheduled to reach the state by Saturday. But even then it would not be enough to sustain the target of 300,000 doses daily.

Till Thursday, Odisha had administered 11.9 million doses. The state needs to administer 61.8 million jabs to vaccinate all persons above the age of 18.