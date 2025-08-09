Odisha health centre manager held for sexual harassment of woman doctor, pharmacist

Bhubaneswar: A public health manager at an urban primary health centre in Odisha’s Cuttack district was arrested following allegations of sexually harassing a woman doctor and a pharmacist over the past few months, police said. The two women lodged a complaint against public health manager Nishitha Ranjan Sahoo at Sadar police station. (Representative photo)

Two women working at the Bamphakuda Urban Primary Health Centre lodged a complaint against public health manager Nishitha Ranjan Sahoo at Sadar police station.

“Sahoo had subjected them to months of harassment and often passed lewd remarks. He allegedly threatened to use his influence with senior health officials to have them transferred if they resisted,” inspector-in-charge of Cuttack Sadar police station Om Prakash Mohanty said.

“As soon as we received the complaint, we started an investigation and, based on prima facie evidence, Sahoo was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been forwarded to the court,” he added.

Chief district medical officer Prasant Kumar Hota said an internal complaints committee (ICC) was already probing the matter when police arrested the accused. “The ICC is yet to submit its report, and departmental action will follow based on its findings,” Hota said.

Police said that the women had earlier approached authorities, including additional district urban public health officer Satyabrata Mahapatra, but reportedly no action was taken.

The woman doctor alleged that Sahoo would touch her hands under the pretext of signing documents and would stand close to female staff, ensuring physical contact. “Despite multiple complaints to my superiors, no steps were taken,” she said.

The pharmacist alleged that Sahoo would often touch her hair and cheeks and lift her veil to sniff it. “He behaved similarly with a female data entry operator and nursing staff,” she said.