Odisha health minister critical after being shot at by ASI; CID probe ordered

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik ordered a CID probe into the attack on state health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at by a policeman in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. His condition is said to be very critical, according to people familiar with the development.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town in Jharsuguda district when the minister was on his way to attend a program at Gandhi Chowk in the town. Das was getting out of his car when Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Gopal das fired at him.

Sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI opened fire at the minister and the bullets hit his chest on the left side. Another policeman who was standing nearby was also injured as few bullets from ASI's revolver hit him.

Following the incident, Das was rushed to a local hospital. Officials said the minister is being airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Das is the second richest minister in Naveen Patnaik cabinet after the chief minister.

(with bureau inputs)