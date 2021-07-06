Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha man held for killing woman before attempting to kill himself

Police said the two were in a relationship even as the woman got married to someone else in 2014 and had a three-year-old son
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST
A man has been arrested in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman before trying to kill himself by cutting his wrist, police said. The woman’s body was recovered from a rented house and the man was found lying unconscious next to her with injury marks on his wrist.

Police said the two were in a relationship even as the woman got married to someone else in 2014 and had a three-year-old son. “We suspect the man killed the woman and later attempted suicide by consuming poison,” said Bhubaneswar’s deputy commissioner of police Umashankar Dash.

Police have found a handwritten note allegedly written by the man saying he will kill the woman and her son.

