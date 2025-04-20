Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha man, his wife sentenced to life for killing 15-year-old pregnant daughter

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 12:05 AM IST

They allegedly strangled their daughter in her sleep as they believed that she brought "dishonour" to the family.

A man and his wife were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday for murdering their 15-year-old daughter after finding out her pregnancy from a relationship that was not acceptable to the family.

The Fast Track Special Court also imposed a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on the convicts.(Representative Image)
The Fast Track Special Court also imposed a penalty of 10,000 on the convicts.(Representative Image)

The Fast Track Special Court also imposed a penalty of 10,000 on the convicts.

The incident had taken place in a village in the Binjharpur police station area in 2016.

The identities of the convicts are being withheld as the victim was a minor.

The girl, then a class 10 student, was in a relationship with a married man from her village. After her parents found out, they tried to persuade her to break up, but she did not listen to them, according to the prosecution.

They allegedly strangled their daughter in her sleep as they believed that she brought "dishonour" to the family. They then discreetly cremated her body and dumped her remains in a nearby river.

The father was arrested after the village head, finding out what had happened, lodged a police complaint. The father confessed to the murder, following which the mother was also arrested, the prosecution said.

The court gave the verdict on the basis of the statements of three witnesses and other evidence.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha man, his wife sentenced to life for killing 15-year-old pregnant daughter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On