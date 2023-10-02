Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Odisha man kills 92-year-old mother; sets body on fire

Odisha man kills 92-year-old mother; sets body on fire

PTI |
Oct 02, 2023 03:04 PM IST

The deceased mother was identified as Manjula Nayak and the accused is Samir Kumar Nayak, aged about 45, said Kalyanmoyee Sendha, Inspector-in-charge, Tikabali.

A man allegedly killed his 92-year-old mother and then set her body on fire after a heated exchange of words in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Khajurisahi near Badimunda village in the district. (File)

The incident took place on Sunday at Khajurisahi near Badimunda village in the district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The deceased mother was identified as Manjula Nayak and the accused is Samir Kumar Nayak, aged about 45, said Kalyanmoyee Sendha, Inspector-in-charge, Tikabali police station.

According to the police, Samir was released from jail a week ago after undergoing imprisonment of about three years in connection to a crime.

He had a quarrel with Manjula over some domestic issues on Saturday night while both were alone at their house. It was suspected that Samir killed his mother in a fit of anger by strangulating her and to eliminate the evidence, he set the body on fire inside the house. The villagers apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police, sources said.

"We have seized the skeleton of the lady and arrested the son who confessed the crime," Sendha said.

A detailed investigation is on and the accused is being interrogated. He will be produced in court on Monday, the inspector said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP