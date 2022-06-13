Odisha man ties up 40-yr-old son, leaves him to die in the sun: Police

A 65-year-old man tied up his unemployed 40-year-old son and left him to die under the afternoon sun in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Monday after the suspect, a roadside food stall owner, was detained. The son, Sumant Nayak, died a few hours later on Saturday.

Police said it appeared that Panua Nayak wanted to punish his son for beating his mother who ended up with a fractured hip two days earlier. The father allegedly told the police that he did not repent killing his son.

Sub-inspector Tapan Kumar Jena of Ghatagon police station said Panua Nayak has been detained and will be arrested on murder charges once the autopsy report confirms his version.

The incident took place in the Sanamasinabila village under the district’s Ghatagon block on Saturday. “Panua tied his son Sumant’s hands and legs with a plastic rope and left him under the scorching sun at about 2 pm which allegedly led to his son’s death. He did not even give him a drop of water despite his pleas,” police officer Jena said.

Panua runs a roadside food stall along the National, Highway 220.

“On Thursday, an inebriated Sumant thrashed his mother and often used to beat his wife. When he started fighting with his father on Saturday, Panua decided to teach him a lesson and tied his hands and legs and left him in the open,” police said.

On Saturday, weather officials said Koenjhar district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius but it felt like more than 40 degrees Celsius due to a 56% humidity.

Dr Jayant Panda, head of the department of medicine in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack said: “People who are either old or too young or have health issues like diabetes or blood pressure are at the risk of suffering hypothermia once they are exposed to high temperature. People who don’t have air coolers or fans or those who work outside their homes suffer the most”.

“Once a person suffers heatstroke they have to be immediately treated,” he said.

So far, according to revenue and disaster management department officials, 10 people have died of sunstroke in Odisha this year