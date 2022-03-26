Odisha municipal election results: BJD wins all mayor posts, 95 councils

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party's mayoral candidates in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar (BMC), Cuttack (CMC) and Berhampur (BeMC) won over their nearest rivals. BJD candidates Sulochana Das, Subhash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalei have clinched the three top posts in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur respectively.

Sulochana Das won 1,74,562 votes, while her nearest rival Suniti Mund of the BJP got only 11,3419 votes. In Cuttack, Subhash Singh secured 69,507 votes, while Congress's Girbala Behera ended up winning 43,743 votes. Sanghamitra Dalei won 66,068 votes, defeating her closest rival from the Congress INC Majnu Rath (6,768) by a massive margin.

The party also came out on top in municipality/ Notified Area Council (NAC) chairperson elections in Mayurbhanj district while securing three seats. Party's Puppy Prusty, Abhishek Pattnaik, Krushnananda Mohanty won from Karanjia, Rairangpur and Baripada seats respectively. BJP's Pramila Panda has won in Udala.

Counting of votes polled in Dhamnagar Notified Area Council in Bhadrak district will be held later, an SEC official said.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

The results decided the fate of 6,411 candidates contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson and 5,842 nominees for councillor and corporator posts.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik thanked the people of Odisha for the overwhelming support to his party.

“Thank all the people of #Odisha for the overwhelming support in #OdishaMunicipalElection. The win is a reflection of the outpouring of love for @bjd_odisha and untiring effort of thousands of party workers,” he tweeted.

In the last civic polls, the BJD had bagged 70, the Congress 15, the BJP three and the Independents six out of 94 ULBs. The last urban local body (ULB) polls were conducted in 2013-14 and 2014-15 in different phases.

In the recently concluded panchayat elections, the ruling BJD had won the Zilla Parishad chairperson seats in all the 30 districts in the state.

