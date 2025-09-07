Odisha Police apprehend five minors in connection with murder of student at madrasa

Odisha Police apprehended five "Child in Conflict with Law" (CCL) for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a minor student at a madarsa in Odisha's Nayagarh. The victim's father in the complaint alleged that his son was killed inside an abandoned bathroom on the madrasa premises.(ANI)

ASP Subhash Panda informed that the five juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Board sent them to "Angul Bala Sudhar Gruha" (a rehabilitation home for juveniles) for 13 days.

Panda said that during the investigation, sufficient evidence was collected that an elder student of a madarsa committed this ghastly incident, and he, on August 31st, after sodomy (sexually assaulting) the boy, tried to dump him into the septic tank.

However, the deceased came out of the tank by climbing up. He sustained minor injuries to his head and other parts.

As per his father's complaint, he was tricked into returning to the same location by two students. There, along with three other individuals, they allegedly attacked him, strangled him to death and dumped his body in the tank.

"On the issue of an alleged murder of one minor boy, a case under section 103 of BNS was registered on 3rd September, and during investigation, sufficient evidence was collected that an elder student of a Madrasa at Nilapalli committed this ghastly incident, and he on 31st of August, after sodomy (sexually assaulting) the boy, tried to dump him into the septic tank. However, the boy climbed up and saved himself. On 2nd September, the boy, along with three other accomplices, committed the crime after sodomy, the victim at about 11 AM that day. We apprehended all five CCLs and produced them before the court...," said Panda.

During the investigation, the services of a scientific team were utilised, including a spot visit and examination of inmate witnesses and circumstantial evidence. It was revealed that an elderly student of the Madrasa committed unnatural sex with the deceased repeatedly for a long time.

The deceased had said to divulge the sexual assault to his parents, after which the elder student threatened him to kill.