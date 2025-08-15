State to immunise 6 lakh children in ashramshalas, madarsas against measles

Pune: The measles outbreak in different parts of the state has prompted the Public Health Department of Maharashtra to conduct mass immunisation of more than six lakh children in ashramshalas and madarsas, against the virus, said health officials. Dehradun: Over 32 lakh children will be immunized free of cost under a special Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign in Uttarakhand/Pic by Vinay Santosh Kumar/HT Photo (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the officials, the Public Health department has decided to conduct a special vaccination drive in Maharashtra for administering an additional dose of vaccine against measles following the outbreaks in Jalgaon, Nashik and Dhule. The proposal for the same has been given to the government.

The standard measles vaccination guidelines typically target children upto five years old. However, the state health department has decided to conduct vaccination of students in the ashramshalas and madarsas, all aged between 6-15 years, said the officials.

The department reported the first measles outbreak in the last week of July 2025 in Jalgaon district. The outbreak was reported in an ashramshala, in which 69 students out of 450 were admitted. Following the outbreak, parents of the remaining 381 students took them back home, and the protocols to isolate them and treat infection were reportedly not followed.

Most children in the ashramshala are residents of Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon and bordering areas of Madhya Pradesh, said the officials.

The health department last week reported another measles outbreak in another ashramshala in Dhule district, and officials visited the ashramshala to take stock of the situation. The latest measles outbreak has been reported in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik among children, said the officials.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, said, “Routine measles immunisation is usually done for children under five. But after these outbreaks, we will vaccinate children up to 15 years in ashramshalas and madarsas. In outbreak areas, we will also conduct Outbreak Response Immunisation in the wider community.”

The department has intensified surveillance in talukas and villages where the infected students resided and returned to ashramshalas.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that causes rashes and flu-like symptoms. It spreads through respiratory droplets and can be serious, even deadly, in young children and those with weakened immune system.

Dr Pravin Vedpathak, assistant director of state family welfare department, in charge of routine immunisation, said, “We are also checking the status of the children who were reportedly infected with measles. We have decided to get over 95% coverage of Measles-Rubella vaccine in the state. The required isolation and medical treatment was provided to the infected children and all children are stable, and most of them have been discharged. Besides, surveillance has been started in these areas.”