Odisha police arrest woman, two children for burning her son

A day after a 25-year-old man in Odisha's Angul district was beaten and set on fire the police arrested his mother and two siblings on Wednesday.

Police said they have arrested the mother and two elder siblings of Rajkishore Pradhan in Kadalimunda village of Angul district on charges of setting him ablaze after thrashing him.

Angul’s superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said the deceased youth's mother Basanti, elder brother Subhash and elder sister had thrashed him after he created a ruckus in a drunken state. .

"The youth's mother and two siblings had tied him to a pole and then set him on fire. He sustained serious burns and was taken to nearby Athmallick hospital. However, the doctor declared him brought dead," said the SP.

Local people had taken him to the hospital.

Pradhan's wife had left him three months ago due to his alcohol addiction. He used to frequently pick up fights with villagers and relatives in an inebriated state, police said.