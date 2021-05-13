Odisha records 10,649 new Covid cases; active cases cross 100,000-mark

The sharp rise in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in Odisha continued on Thursday even as the number of active cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time in the coastal state since the beginning of the pandemic last year, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 caseload in the state mounted to 576, 297 as 10,649 more people tested positive for the disease and 19 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,251, he said.

Odisha now has 100,313 active cases, the official said, adding that 473,680 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, accounted for 14,886 actives cases, followed by Sundargarh (11,466) and Cuttack (8,274).

Of the fresh cases, 5,965 were reported from quarantine centres and 4,684 detected during contact tracing.

According to the official, Khurda also recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,557, followed by Cuttack (930), Sundargarh (774), Angul (557) and Balasore (503).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of nineteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Three fresh deaths were reported from Angul district and two each from Sundargarh and Puri. One patient each from Balasore, Bargah, Khurda, Bolangir, Boudh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nuapadda, Rayagada and Sambalpur succumbed to the infection, he said.

Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the official said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.07 crore sample tests for Covid-19, including 51,451 on Wednesday, and the positivity rate stands at 5.38 per cent.