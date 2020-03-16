e-paper
Odisha reports first coronavirus case, patient has travel history to Italy

Odisha reports first coronavirus case, patient has travel history to Italy

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik had declared Covid-19 as a state disaster on March 13 and asked people to practice frequent hand washing and adopt strict sanitation protocols while advising them not to panic.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:32 IST
A sand art piece by artist Manas Kumar Sahoo to create awareness regarding coronavirus, at Puri Golden Sea Beach, in Puri, Odisha.(Arabinda Mahapatra / HT Photo )
         

Odisha has reported its first positive case of coronavirus in the state after test on a man, who returned from Italy and later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar reportedly to avoid scrutiny, came positive, officials said on Monday.

The man has now been admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, officials added.

The Odisha government has shut down schools, colleges, gyms, swimming pools and advised reasonable restrictions on public functions after declaring Covid-19 as a state disaster.

So far, 25 samples in Odisha have been tested for coronavirus of which 23 were found negative.

The reports of two samples including that of a minor girl from Lithuania are awaited. The girl, who is on a tour to Puri with her family, was admitted to the isolation ward at Puri District Headquarters Hospital after she displayed flu-like symptoms.

Five people, who recently returned from Russia, United Arab Emirates and the US to Sonepur, have been kept under home isolation.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik had declared Covid-19 as a state disaster on March 13 and asked people to practice frequent hand washing and adopt strict sanitation protocols while advising them not to panic.

The government has also imposed curbs on visits to major tourist places like Puri, Konark, Chilika and Chandrabhaga to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the famous Sri Jagannath temple, it asked the servitors or priests to wear masks during the conduct of rituals.

The pilgrims have been asked not to touch the idols and ensure a gap of at least two metres between them, said Shree Jagannath Temple chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar.

Sarpanch of gram panchayats, ward members, corporators and councillors of urban bodies and office-bearers of resident welfare associations have been empowered to identify and refer suspected coronavirus cases to hospitals.

These officials will have to submit the details of all people in their area who travelled from abroad in the last 14 days to the block development officers or executive officers of respective municipalities.

