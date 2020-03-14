2 more coronavirus suspects hospitalised in Odisha, CM calls for calm

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:10 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged people not to panic a day after a couple in Bolangir district was admitted to a hospital for suspected coronavirus.

“In the absence of any vaccine or treatment, our collective responsibility is the only hope we have to fight this epidemic. We must remain prepared, but not panic. I appeal all to practice frequent hand washing, strict sanitation protocols,” Patnaik tweeted.

The chief minister also advised people to be at home, reduce social interactions and avoid gatherings, wash hands frequently and follow strict sanitisation protocol. He also appealed to the people to stop chewing paan and spitting in the open to stop spread of the virus.

On Friday, a Canada-based Odia couple visiting Titlagarh in Bolangir district was quarantined for suspected Covid-19 at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital after showing symptoms of flu. The couple had come to their native village in Titlagarh to attend a funeral. Doctors said their blood and swab samples have been sent for tests.

“We are sufficiently prepared if at all there is any positive case, we can sufficiently treat them,” said state health secretary NB Dhal. “As of now, we have ventilator support available in seven medical colleges and Capital Hospital.”

The State government has announced the opening of an additional coronavirus ward in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with at least 60 beds for infected patients.

One hundred and forty three people who returned to Odisha from coronavirus-affected countries after January 15 and identified by the state surveillance system were kept under isolation as well as home quarantine according to the Union health ministry’s protocol, the state’s health officials said Saturday.

No one has yet tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha which has declared it as a ‘state disaster’ and ordered the closure of all educational institutions till March 31 to stop the possible outbreak of the disease, the officials said. Twenty one suspects including an Irish national and a Japanese national have tested negative for the virus.

Earlier Friday, Patnaik had told the State Assembly that Covid-19 has been declared as ‘State disaster’ under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower public officials to combat its spread. Patnaik said an amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to augment the Public Health Response Fund to combat the threat of the pandemic and for making required expenditure.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, police cancelled all permissions for processions and protests.

In Rayagada district, police arrested a 32-year-old man for posting fake news about a Covid-19 positive case in a local hospital on his Facebook page. The accused, Satyanarayan Samal had claimed that coronavirus had reached Rayagada and one man who had arrived from Kerala was infected with the virus.

The Orissa High Court on Saturday limited the proceedings and imposed restrictions on entry and listing of cases. It urged lawyers and visitors to avoid congregation inside and outside the courtrooms to reduce chances of spreading coronavirus.

The threat of the virus has also severely affected the poultry industry in the State where the prices of the broiler chicken have fallen from Rs 160 a kg last month to as low as Rs 30 per kilogram in places like Balasore as people are reluctant to eat meat.