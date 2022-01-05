Odisha reports five-month high of 1,216 Covid-19 cases, daily tally doubles in a day

Odisha on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 tally in five months with 1,216 cases being registered in the last 24 hours. The latest figures pushed the active caseload to 3,981. The daily count has nearly doubled from the previous day, when it was 680.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total caseload of Odisha now stands at 10,57,876. With two more related deaths, the fatality tally touched 8,466. On August 8, the coastal state had registered 1,243 infections.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients in the state have died due to comorbidities. As many as 121 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery to 10,45,376.

Also Read | India's Omicron tally rises to 2,135 amid Covid spread, check full list here

According to government data, 187 of the 1,216 new patients are children. A total of 710 people have been quarantined.

Khurda district, of which capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 456, followed by Sundargarh at 166, Sambalpur at 99 and Cuttack at 80.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wake of the latest surge, chief minister Naveen Patnaik met senior officials and district collectors on Tuesday and directed them to speed up safeguards taken to combat the pandemic.

Health officers were mandated to make sure government and private hospitals were prepared within the next 10 days, for a potential third wave.

“Odisha is also witnessing an increase in the number of Omicron patients. Therefore, we need to take immediate measures to ensure better COVID-19 management, without causing much inconvenience to the people”, said Patnaik.

Also Read | Third wave of Covid-19 has hit Delhi, 10,000 new cases expected today, says Satyendar Jain

The vaccination campaign for children between the age group of 15 and 18 years has also begun in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}