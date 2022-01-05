India's Omicron tally rises to 2,135 amid Covid spread, check full list here

In little over a month after India first detected cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the country is now attempting to check the transmission of the highly infectious strain. There have been as many as 2,135 people confirmed so far with the new "variant of concern," according to data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The consistent surge in Omicron cases is fueling the rise in Covid-19 caseload of the country as India reported a massive jump in new infections for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday. A total of 58,097 fresh Covid-19 cases were logged in the country in the last 24 hours along with 534 deaths due to the virus. The active case count has risen to 214,004 and accounts for 0.61% of the total 3,50,18,358 infections confirmed in India since the pandemic first struck.

The rise has triggered multiple states and Union territories (UTs) to impose restrictions, including night curfew, ban on the unvaccinated individuals in public places and shutting of educational institutions, cinemas and gyms.

Delhi, which is one of the top contributors to India's Omicron tally, is currently under yellow alert and imposed weekend curfew on Tuesday. As part of the fresh curbs, no non-essential movement will be permitted on Saturday and Sunday along with an already existing night curfew between 10pm and 5am.

Karnataka government also announced a weekend curfew across the state for the next two weeks in wake of rising Covid-19 cases. State revenue minister R Ashoka said that the curbs will remain in effect from Friday 10pm to Monday 5am starting January 7.

Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst-hit by Omicron, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are some other states that fall in the list.

Here's the complete tally of India's Omicron cases:

Maharashtra (653) Delhi (464) Kerala (185) Rajasthan (174) Gujarat (154) Tamil Nadu (121) Telangana (84) Karnataka (77) Haryana (71) Odisha (37) Uttar Pradesh (31) Andhra Pradesh (24) West Bengal (20) Madhya Pradesh (9) Uttarakhand (8) Goa (5) Meghalaya (5) Chandigarh (3) Jammu and Kashmir (3) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2) Punjab (2) Himachal Pradesh (1) Ladakh (1) Manipur (1)