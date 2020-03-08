Odisha school teacher arrested on charges of raping two minor girls

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:24 IST

An Odisha primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Jajpur district over a period of the last few months, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused Mohan Bhuyan used to assault them after school hours.

“He used to sexually assault them on the pretext of teaching them after school hours. He also threatened the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything,” said a senior police official of Jajpur district.

The matter came to the fore after one of the victims told her mother that she didn’t want to go to school anymore. On prodding, she revealed she was being sexually assaulted by the teacher.

Two cases under Pocso Act, as well as CrPC, have been lodged against the teacher.

Two days ago, a principal of a private school in coastal Odisha district of Bhadrak was arrested after an audio clip of his lurid conversation with a Class 9 student went viral on social media.

Though Pocos cases are on a steady rise in Odisha, a large number of such cases are pending disposal due to lack of an adequate number of courts.

State women and child development minister Tukuni Sahu last month told Odisha Assembly that 1,105 cases were registered under the JJ Act and Pocso Act during the last five years. However, only 263 cases were disposed of during the period.

The State government said last year that it would set up 24 Fast Track Special Courts for disposal of cases of rape and other sexual offences against children, but they are yet to be established.