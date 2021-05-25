Odisha starts massive evacuation drive ahead of cyclone Yaas landfall

Odisha has started a massive evacuation exercise in the coastal districts ahead of Cyclone Yaas’ arrival by Wednesday noon. Authorities have been told to ensure adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour during the massive exercise keeping in mind the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the coastal areas

State’s special relief commissioner Pradip Jena said district collectors have been asked to finish evacuation from the four coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, by Tuesday afternoon. These districts are likely to face the maximum brunt of the cyclone as per the weather forecast.

“Zero casualty is the motto. We are leaving no stone unturned for saving lives,” Jena said. Close to 6,500 pregnant women due to deliver before June 1 are also being moved to hospitals. Jena said 10 senior IAS and IPS officers have been sent to the 4 coastal districts and Mayurbhanj to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures in the wake of the cyclone.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Yaas developed into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northwestwards about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip and 460 km south-southeast of Balasore.

“It is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on May 26 and cross the coast somewhere near Chandbali in Bhadrak district with wind speed of 155-165 km per hour accompanied by gusts of 185 km per hour. The impact of Cyclone Yaas will be high 6 hours before and after the landfall. Big trees & electric poles may get uprooted. Chandbali is likely to witness maximum damage due to the cyclone,” said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said sea tide would be as high as 4-5 metres above the mean sea level during the period and heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 300 mm was expected on May 26. He added that the thatched houses, asbestos roofs and even old pucca buildings in the four coastal districts were likely to get impacted the most, while big trees including palm and coconut may get uprooted.

The arrival of the cyclone in Odisha coincides with the surge in Covid-19 cases in several areas. Coastal districts such as Balasore and Bhadrak that would be in the eye of the cyclone are reporting a TPR over 30%.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has asked people and officials to be mindful of the twin challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and the cyclone.

“...Now the government is ready to tackle both Covid and Cyclone Yaas situations. Your cooperation will strengthen our preparedness for the impending cyclone amid the prevailing pandemic situation,” he said.

In Balasore, which falls in the projected path of cyclone Yaas, people have been advised to keep drinking water for at least four days and those living under thatched houses have been advised to move to nearby cyclone relief centres.

On ground, functionaries of Panchayati Raj institutions said they are finding it difficult to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour at shelters. “As there is no cyclone shelter nearby, we have identified 4 schools to house people with kutcha houses. But maintaining social distance may not be possible in those centres considering the number of people,” said Manjurani Behera of Maheshpur gram panchayat in Bhograi block of coastal Balasore.

Behera said as the sea will be in spate on May 26 due to the full moon and tidal surge may cause big damage.

Of the 1.09 lakh active Covid cases in the state, the four coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have more than 10,000 Covid patients. Though more than 85% of them are in home isolation, shifting them to cyclone shelters is fraught with risk. The weekly positivity rate (May 15 to 21) in Bhadrak (39.4%) and Balasore (35.1%), the two districts in the path of the cyclone, is the highest in the state while districts like Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur too have positivity rate above 20%.

“We are trying to keep Covid positive people separate in shelters. Everyone in such centres would be given free masks. Besides, medicines and water are being kept in readiness,” said SRC Pradip Jena, adding that extra oxygen cylinders, medicines, drinking water and food for at least three days are being planned at hospitals.

Meanwhile 52 NDRF teams have been deployed for post cyclone rescue and relief operations. Similarly, 50 to 60 ODRAF teams and 175 to 200 fire tenders have been kept ready for coordinated rescue and relief operations. At least 35 tree cutting teams have been kept ready. Similarly, 165 teams from the public works department and 165 teams from the rural development department have been formed for cyclone management.

Odisha last faced a cyclone in May 2019 when Cyclone Fani ripped through coastal Puri, Khurda and Cuttack districts with wind speed of 200 kilometres per hour, killing 64 people and affecting about 16.5 million people in over 18,000 villages. It damaged an estimated 360,000 houses.

In 2018, Cyclone Titli killed 77 people, destroyed 260,000 hectare of agricultural land, over 60,000 houses, and killed more than 35,000 domestic animals.

In 2013, Cyclone Phailin wreaked havoc in the state affecting over 1.1 million people and causing damages worth ₹4,240 crore.

Between 1891 and 2021, over 100 tropical cyclones have lashed Odisha — the highest among other coastal states.