Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Odisha to deploy drones to keep an eye on jail inmates and their activities
india news

Odisha to deploy drones to keep an eye on jail inmates and their activities

The prison directorate would also procure 20 body cameras for Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar and Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district. The jail personnel coming in direct contact with inmates will be equipped with the body cams.
Cameras will be used by the staff to record any wrongdoing by inmates in areas not covered by CCTV cameras, during searches when inmates return from courts and hospitals. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:12 AM IST
By Debabrata Mohanty

With liquor, cannabis, mobile phones and other such items making it to jails, the Odisha government plans to install high-tech drones for stricter aerial surveillance of the inmates as well as to keep an eye on activities in the prisons.

Director General of Prisons, Santosh Upadhyay said the drones which would be operated from a control room would help mount watch over unlawful activities, hard-core prisoners and also monitor other unwanted developments inside the sprawling premises of the jails that are not covered under CCTV surveillance.

“The process for procurement of the drone cameras has been completed. As per the initial estimate, each drone set up will cost around 4 lakh,” he said.

The prison directorate would also procure 20 body cameras for Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar and Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district. The jail personnel coming in direct contact with inmates will be equipped with the body cams.

“Cameras will be used by the staff to record any wrongdoing by inmates in areas not covered by CCTV cameras, during searches when inmates return from courts and hospitals and while shifting notorious criminals to hospitals,” said Upadhyay.

RELATED STORIES

The two jails will have prisoner calling system under which biometric details of all prisoners including two telephone numbers will be collected. The inmates will be asked to provide two telephone numbers of their family or acquaintances with whom they would like to speak. After verification, the numbers will be fed into the calling system.

A prisoner will be allowed to talk for a maximum of five minutes and pay 5 per call. The facility will have auto-disconnection system. The new calling system which will be gradually expanded to other jails will help curb misuse of existing phone systems where inmates have often been found allegedly making illegal contacts.

In May this year, the chief warden of Jharpara special jail in Bhubaneswar was suspended after mobile phones, SIM cards, mobile chargers, mobile batteries, a pen drive and cannabis were recovered from the prison. A video of dancing and ganja smoking in the same jail had earlier gone viral on social media bringing embarrassment to the prisons department.

In April this year, police in Koraput district had seized cash, a mobile phone, dumb-bells, iron rods and a pen drive from some under-trial prisoners following a raid at Jeypore sub-jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Corporate bigwig knew those who accompanied killers, indicates probe into Kolkata killings

Security beefed up, searches intensified across Kashmir

Woman hacked to death for silver anklets in Rajasthan

After a dip in tally, Karnataka logs 349 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP