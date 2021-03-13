Home / India News / Odisha to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 for 2nd consecutive year
Odisha to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 for 2nd consecutive year

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Students of classes 9 and 11, however have to appear for exams as they are attending offline classes. (HT PHOTO).

For the second consecutive year, the Odisha government is planning to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 to the next higher classes this year in view of the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resurgence of the infection in some states.

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.

“Last year though students had attended classes there was no scope to hold examinations so we had promoted all of them. But this year any scope for students to attend classes is yet to happen. In my opinion with the resurgence of the pandemic in some other states in the country, there is hardly any chance of Classes I-VIII students coming to schools to physically attend classes. So like last year, discussions are underway on what can be done. However, the CM will take a final decision on this,” he said.

Students of classes 9 and 11, however have to appear for exams as they are attending offline classes.

On March 13 last year, the Odisha government had announced closure of schools and other educational institutions after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the school and mass education department postponed the examinations of all the classes starting from Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 as a preventive measure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The minister said there is no plan to start the academic session in April due to the heatwave and the academic session will start from June as usual.

