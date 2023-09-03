Odisha to receive heavy rainfall in next 2 days, says IMD

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, "Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hrs...Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha...Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall- Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal…People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms...People should stay away from trees and water bodies..."

Commuters on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Bhubaneswar.(PTI)

Taking to its official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), the weather department posted in Hindi, “ Odisha recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. 13 cm of rain has been recorded in Naraj and 10 cm in Pipili. Be aware of the rainy season and keep the people around you safe as well.”

The Odisha government on Sunday said the death toll in lightning strikes across the state rose to 12. The government also announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

Similarly, the state of Chhattisgarh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall.“#Chhattisgarh Very heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over isolated areas on 5th September. In this rainy season, all of you are requested to avoid going to raw and heavily waterlogged areas. Make people around you aware too. Be careful, be safe!” the weather department said. An orange alert has been issued in the state for September 5.

Along with this, the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to see heavy rainfall in the next two days. An orange alert has been issued in the states. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also on an orange alert for September 3 and 4.

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by moderate spells of rainfall are also likely to occur in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh in the next few hours, the IMD posted on X.

