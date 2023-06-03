‘Anti-collusion device not there': West Bengal CM confronts railway minister on Odisha train accident

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday termed the horrific train accident in Odisha the ‘biggest of the century’ and demanded proper investigation to get to the truth of the incident. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and probed why the trains were not equipped with the anti-collusion system, which would have averted the tragedy.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

“This is the biggest train accident of this century and a proper investigation must be conducted…Something must be behind this. The truth must come out. Why didn't the anti-collision system work?" Banerjee questioned while briefing the media with Vaishnaw standing beside her.

Banerjee served as Railway Minister in the BJP-led NDA government in 1999. She took charges of the railways for the second time in 2009 under the UPA-II government. Pointing out that railway budget is not presented separately during the Union budget session, she said, "The Railways is like my baby. I am a member of the railway family and ready to give my suggestions."

Banerjee announced that her government would pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of passengers from West Bengal killed in the accident.

"I am standing here with the Railway Minister and BJP MPs. The Bengal government will provide ₹5 lakh each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and Odisha Government until the work is complete. We have also sent 40 doctors and two buses from Bengal to Odisha for further medical assistance," she said.

About more than 16 hours after the accident, which involved two Express trains and a goods train, the rescue operation was announced to be complete on Saturday. The official toll was announced to be 290. Around 900 passengers were taken to hospitals with small to severe injuries.

The railways announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those grievously injured and ₹50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

