Odisha vigilance body arrests chief civil supplies officer for possessing disproportionate assets

A large amount of disproportionate assets was unearthed by Odisha's vigilance body allegedly amassed by Bhubaneswar's chief civil supplies officer Prashanta Kumar Gantayat. During a series of searches, several assets including flats, cash and bank deposits were discovered which Gantayat could not account for satisfactorily, the state vigilance department said. During a series of searches, several assets including flats, cash and bank deposits were discovered

"Based on searches conducted on the properties of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets, including two multi-story buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats, five plots, including three in Bhubaneswar, deposits of approximately Rs. 1.48 crore, gold weighing 536 grammes, cash of Rs. 1.21 lakh, a four-wheeler, etc., which he could not satisfactorily account for," it said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gantayat has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court, YK Jethwa, director, Odisha Vigilance, said in a statement.

The search was conducted by eight DSPs, five inspectors, and other staff of the Odisha Vigilance Department.