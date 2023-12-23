close_game
close_game
News / India News / Odisha vigilance body arrests chief civil supplies officer for possessing disproportionate assets

Odisha vigilance body arrests chief civil supplies officer for possessing disproportionate assets

ByHT News Desk
Dec 23, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The Bhubaneswar's chief civil supplies officer will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court

A large amount of disproportionate assets was unearthed by Odisha's vigilance body allegedly amassed by Bhubaneswar's chief civil supplies officer Prashanta Kumar Gantayat. During a series of searches, several assets including flats, cash and bank deposits were discovered which Gantayat could not account for satisfactorily, the state vigilance department said.

During a series of searches, several assets including flats, cash and bank deposits were discovered
During a series of searches, several assets including flats, cash and bank deposits were discovered

"Based on searches conducted on the properties of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets, including two multi-story buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats, five plots, including three in Bhubaneswar, deposits of approximately Rs. 1.48 crore, gold weighing 536 grammes, cash of Rs. 1.21 lakh, a four-wheeler, etc., which he could not satisfactorily account for," it said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gantayat has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court, YK Jethwa, director, Odisha Vigilance, said in a statement.

The search was conducted by eight DSPs, five inspectors, and other staff of the Odisha Vigilance Department.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out